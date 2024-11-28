UN Expert Commends Benin's Counter-Terrorism Approach, Urges Judicial Reforms and Rights-Based Strategies

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on counter-terrorism and human rights, Ben Saul, has praised Benin for its innovative measures to combat terrorism and violent extremism, especially in its northern regions. However, he urged the government to expedite judicial processes in terrorism-related cases and align its legal framework with international human rights standards.

During his 10-day visit, Saul lauded Benin’s integrated strategy that blends security initiatives with development efforts. “Benin is addressing the root causes of radicalization by investing in inclusive and participatory development, particularly in regions vulnerable to extremist activity,” Saul said.

He noted that terrorist groups often exploit local grievances stemming from inequalities and perceived marginalization. Enhanced development in the north, coupled with improved public services and job creation, was described as a critical aspect of counter-terrorism resilience.

Enhanced Border Security and Humanitarian Challenges

Benin has strengthened border security by deploying additional police, military, and border officials to prevent terrorist infiltration. The country has also shown generosity by hosting refugees from neighbouring Sahel countries, who are fleeing terrorism and conflict.

However, the influx of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) has placed added pressure on impoverished local communities. Saul expressed concern over the humanitarian impact and called for international support to bolster Benin’s capacity to manage these challenges.

Legal Reforms and Judicial Backlogs

The Special Rapporteur highlighted issues with the broad definition of terrorism under Benin’s Criminal Code. He recommended narrowing the definition to ensure it encompasses only genuine acts of terrorism and aligns with international legal standards.

Since 2019, hundreds of individuals have been arrested under terrorism-related charges, with many cases allegedly involving arbitrary arrests or inadequate notification of charges. Saul expressed concern over prolonged pretrial detentions and delays in case resolutions at the Cour de Répression des Infractions Économiques et du Terrorisme (CRIET).

“Pretrial detention that extends for years undermines justice and human rights. Efforts to address judicial backlogs must be prioritized,” he urged, emphasizing the need for timely and fair judicial processes consistent with international standards.

Prison Conditions and Civil Society’s Role

Saul called on the government to address overcrowding in detention facilities and ensure that prison conditions meet international human rights standards. He also emphasized the importance of empowering civil society organizations to promote access to justice, human rights, and initiatives targeting the root causes of violence and extremism.

Recommendations and Next Steps

The Special Rapporteur proposed actionable measures to strengthen Benin’s counter-terrorism framework:

Refine Legal Definitions: Revise Article 161 of the Criminal Code to ensure precise definitions of terrorism-related offenses.

Streamline Judicial Processes: Expedite hearings and trials for detainees awaiting resolution of their cases.

Improve Detention Standards: Address overcrowding and improve prison conditions to comply with international standards.

Expand Development Efforts: Increase investments in vulnerable communities to reduce inequality and build resilience against extremism.

Bolster Civil Society: Support non-governmental organizations working to address grievances and promote justice.

Saul encouraged international partners to support Benin’s efforts, particularly in addressing the humanitarian strain from refugee inflows and displacement. He also highlighted the need for a holistic, rights-based approach to counter-terrorism that includes prevention, rehabilitation, and reintegration programs for those affected by violent extremism.

The Special Rapporteur’s findings and recommendations will contribute to his final report, which will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in 2025.