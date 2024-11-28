Protest Erupts over 'Smart Cheater' Meters in Bihar
Opposition parties in Bihar staged a protest outside the state assembly, demanding the withdrawal of pre-paid electricity meters. They claimed the meters cause problems such as inflated billing and disconnection without warning. The government defended the meters as efficient measures to prevent power theft.
- Country:
- India
A heated protest unfolded outside the Bihar assembly as opposition parties called for the withdrawal of pre-paid electricity meters. They argued that this system inconveniences ordinary citizens.
Led by the RJD, Congress, and three Left parties, the demonstrators waved placards and chanted slogans against the installation of these meters. Some placards bore an image of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with messages like 'it is not a smart meter but a smart cheater'. Common complaints about the meters included excessive billing and unannounced disconnections.
The ruling NDA defended the pre-paid meters, asserting they provide an efficient means to curb power theft, and accused the opposition of having failed to ensure regular power supply when in power. Before dispersing, the opposition vowed to sustain their protest, suggesting the unpopular meters could lead to the government's defeat in the upcoming assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- protest
- Bihar
- electricity
- meters
- opposition
- NDA
- Chief Minister
- Nitish Kumar
- billing
- disconnection
ALSO READ
Drone Scandal Hits Canada Soccer: Coaches Fired After Independent Review
Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda
Previous govts in Bihar never bothered about health infrastructure: PM Modi after laying foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga.
Trump's Africa Agenda: Low Priority or Lost Opportunity?
NDA's Nikhil Kumaraswamy Confident as Youth Rally Behind Him in Channapatna By-polls