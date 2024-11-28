Left Menu

Remy Cointreau Gears Up for U.S. Tariff Challenges

Remy Cointreau could manage a potential 10% tariff on foreign goods by the U.S. through cost reductions, according to CEO Eric Vallat. While the tariff would have a negative impact, it would not be as severe as the tariffs currently impacting their products in China.

Remy Cointreau is preparing for a potential 10% tariff on foreign goods, proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to CEO Eric Vallat.

Vallat stated on Thursday that the company could absorb such a tariff primarily through cost-cutting measures. He emphasized that the 10% levy would not be fatal.

Although Vallat acknowledged some negative effects, he assured that the impact would be less significant than the current tariffs on their products in China.

