Tragic Loss: NFR Security Officer Found in Lohit River

The body of Suvendu Choudhary, the chief principal security officer for the Northeast Frontier Railway, has been recovered from the Lohit River in Arunachal Pradesh, officials confirmed on Wednesday evening. This followed an extensive four-day search after he went missing.

According to NFR's chief public relations officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Choudhary's remains were discovered approximately 8 kilometers downstream from the spot where he was swept away at Parashuram Kund, a well-known Hindu pilgrimage site, on Sunday. Senior NFR officials, including the divisional railway manager from Tinsukia, supervised the retrieval efforts.

The officer, who was visiting the area with family and NFR colleagues, tragically slipped and fell into the river's swift currents. Efforts to locate him involved a joint operation comprising national and state disaster response units, the Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)