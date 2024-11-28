False Alarm: Woman Detained After Threatening Call to Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police have detained a 34-year-old woman following a threatening call involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Authorities received the alarming call on Wednesday, prompting a quick response from the police control room.

The call, traced to the Amboli area of the western suburbs, led to the registration of a case as police tracked down the caller. The woman was subsequently taken into custody for questioning regarding the nature of the threat.

Investigators determined the woman has mental health issues, classifying the call as a 'prank.' It was confirmed that she has no history of criminal activity. An investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)