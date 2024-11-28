US Mission Issues Security Alert for Peshawar: Avoid Serena Hotel Due to Terror Threat

The US Mission has released a security alert advising American citizens to avoid traveling to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of northwest Pakistan until December 16, citing security concerns. This alert, titled 'Threat to Serena Hotel, Peshawar,' was issued on Wednesday.

The advisory specifically warns against visiting the Serena Hotel, the province's capital, and urges citizens to reconsider their travel plans while emphasizing that Peshawar remains under a 'Do Not Travel' advisory level '4' due to terrorism threats.

In recent months, there has been an increase in terrorist activities and attacks targeting civilians, government officials, and security forces, including attempts on polio eradication teams and Pakistan's police and military personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)