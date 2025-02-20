Australia Eases Travel Advisory for Assam Amid Upcoming Business Summit
Australia has revised its travel advisory for Assam, allowing travel to most districts except Tinsukia, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, and Sibsagar due to AFSPA. Over 35 foreign envoys are expected at the forthcoming Advantage Assam summit, with business leaders from several countries participating.
Australia has lifted its travel advisory against visiting Assam, except for four districts where the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) remains in effect, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed on Thursday.
Under the revised guidelines, Australian citizens are now permitted to travel across most parts of Assam, excluding Tinsukia, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, and Sibsagar. The Australian High Commission has pledged to further relax restrictions should AFSPA be revoked from these regions, Sarma stated at a press briefing.
In preparation for the 'Advantage Assam' business summit, over 35 foreign delegates have confirmed their attendance, including a high-level business delegation from Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Bhutan, and Japan. The event aims to bolster international business ties and will include visits to Kaziranga National Park and the world record attempt for 'Jhumoir Binandini'.
