Left Menu

Pakistani Journalist Charged with Terrorism Amid Protest Investigation

A Pakistani journalist, Matiullah Jan, known for his critical stance against the military's political influence, was detained and charged with terrorism. The arrest followed his investigation into alleged casualties during protests supporting ex-prime minister Imran Khan. Jan's family and colleagues demand his immediate release amidst widespread concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:12 IST
Pakistani Journalist Charged with Terrorism Amid Protest Investigation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistani journalist known for investigating sensitive political issues has been charged with terrorism. Matiullah Jan, a vocal critic of military involvement in politics, was detained while probing claims of casualties during protests for former prime minister Imran Khan's release.

Before his arrest, Jan had questioned government assertions regarding fatalities in the protest, clashing with official reports that denied the use of live ammunition. His television segment raised doubts over the government's narrative.

Jan's arrest has sparked national and international concern, with watchdog bodies and his family demanding his immediate release. Authorities have not provided comments on his detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024