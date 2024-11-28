Pakistani Journalist Charged with Terrorism Amid Protest Investigation

A Pakistani journalist known for investigating sensitive political issues has been charged with terrorism. Matiullah Jan, a vocal critic of military involvement in politics, was detained while probing claims of casualties during protests for former prime minister Imran Khan's release.

Before his arrest, Jan had questioned government assertions regarding fatalities in the protest, clashing with official reports that denied the use of live ammunition. His television segment raised doubts over the government's narrative.

Jan's arrest has sparked national and international concern, with watchdog bodies and his family demanding his immediate release. Authorities have not provided comments on his detention.

