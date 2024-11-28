Pakistani Journalist Charged with Terrorism Amid Protest Investigation
A Pakistani journalist, Matiullah Jan, known for his critical stance against the military's political influence, was detained and charged with terrorism. The arrest followed his investigation into alleged casualties during protests supporting ex-prime minister Imran Khan. Jan's family and colleagues demand his immediate release amidst widespread concern.
A Pakistani journalist known for investigating sensitive political issues has been charged with terrorism. Matiullah Jan, a vocal critic of military involvement in politics, was detained while probing claims of casualties during protests for former prime minister Imran Khan's release.
Before his arrest, Jan had questioned government assertions regarding fatalities in the protest, clashing with official reports that denied the use of live ammunition. His television segment raised doubts over the government's narrative.
Jan's arrest has sparked national and international concern, with watchdog bodies and his family demanding his immediate release. Authorities have not provided comments on his detention.
