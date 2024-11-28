Controversy Surrounds Sundergarh's Inclusion in Regional Development Plan
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's proposal to include Sundergarh in the North Odisha Development Council has sparked protests. Sundergarh MLA Jogesh Singh and others expressed concerns, citing cultural differences between regions. The government's commitment to Sundergarh's development clashes with local sentiment against inclusion in the council.
Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has ignited debate with his proposal to include Sundergarh in the North Odisha Development Council (NODC).
Differing cultural, linguistic, and traditional aspects between Western and Northern Odisha have been highlighted by local leaders as reasons to oppose the move.
Protests erupted following Majhi's comments, as local sentiment opposes the inclusion over fears of regional division and cultural dilution.
