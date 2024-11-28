Left Menu

Espionage Fantasist: The Tale of British Soldier Daniel Khalife

Daniel Abed Khalife, a British soldier, was found guilty of collecting sensitive information for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Despite portraying himself as a double agent for British intelligence, he was convicted under the Official Secrets Act but cleared of a bomb hoax charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:09 IST
In a high-profile case, British soldier Daniel Abed Khalife was convicted for collecting sensitive information for individuals linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps. His trial at Woolwich Crown Court exposed his efforts to gather names of special forces personnel between May 2019 and January 2022.

Khalife, 23, faced several charges, including plotting acts that could aid an enemy nation. Despite claiming to be working for British intelligence, he was discharged from the military and remanded in custody following a dramatic escape from Wandsworth prison during his trial.

During the hearings, Khalife insisted he was a patriot opposed to Iran's regime. The court, however, was skeptical, ultimately convicting him for espionage under stringent national security laws, while acquitting him on a related bomb hoax allegation.

