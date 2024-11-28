Left Menu

Swiss-Polish Ammo Export Controversy: Legal Clash Amid Ukraine Conflict

A Polish military supplier, UMO, is refuting claims of illegal activity after Switzerland restricted its exports over concerns Swiss-made ammunition reached Ukraine. The situation is complicated by Swiss neutrality laws posturing against war material exports to conflict zones, contrasting Poland's support for Ukraine.

Warsaw | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:33 IST
  • Poland

A Polish company, UMO, has strongly denied allegations of violating Swiss export laws when it sent Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine. This follows the Swiss government's recent decision to impose export restrictions on UMO, after finding that significant amounts of ammunition ended up in the war-torn nation.

The controversy highlights the tension between Switzerland's stringent neutrality laws, which forbid the export of military equipment to conflict zones, and Poland's position as a steadfast ally of Ukraine. Poland is actively aiding Ukraine in its defense efforts against Russia. UMO claims it adhered to all relevant Polish and Swiss laws, listing its procurement from SwissP Defence and subsequent export to Ukraine as lawful.

The Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) contests this claim, stating UMO breached contractual terms by allowing the ammunition to be resold outside Poland, contrary to their agreement. Amid this regulatory conflict, UMO maintains its actions within legal bounds, with company statements highlighting its commitment to upholding contracts and contributing to Ukraine's defense.

