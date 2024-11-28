World News: Geopolitical Tensions, Ceasefire Breaches, and Allegations

A recent U.S. intelligence report suggests that the risk of a nuclear attack remains low despite Vladimir Putin's alarming rhetoric. Instead, sources indicate that Russia is expected to increase sabotage activities across Europe to pressure Western allies supporting Ukraine.

Amid potential chip export restrictions by the Biden administration, China has issued a stern warning of necessary countermeasures if these curbs are enforced, escalating trade tensions between the two superpowers.

In the Middle East, hostilities continue as Israeli airstrikes in Gaza result in casualties, following a breach in a newly-established ceasefire with Hezbollah. Meanwhile, South Korea faces heavy snow disruptions, and India's parliament is embroiled in a scandal involving the Adani group.

(With inputs from agencies.)