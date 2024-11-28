Left Menu

Heritage or Hypocrisy: The Mosque-Temple Tussle

Union minister Giriraj Singh advocates for the right of Hindus to approach courts regarding mosques built on demolished temples by Mughal invaders. The controversy is reignited with ongoing legal actions and strong opposition, highlighting a larger political and religious discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:40 IST
Heritage or Hypocrisy: The Mosque-Temple Tussle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Giriraj Singh has reignited a contentious debate, asserting that Hindus should be allowed to approach courts to survey mosques allegedly built on the ruins of temples demolished by Mughal invaders. Singh criticizes former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for not resolving these disputes post-Independence, which he believes has necessitated modern legal battles.

This contentious opinion follows a petition filed in a local court in Ajmer, seeking to declare the Ajmer Sharif dargah as a temple. Controversy flared following court-sanctioned surveys, leading to violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, with accusations of political partisanal motives aimed at undermining the minority, as stated by opposition parties.

Leaders across the political spectrum have weighed in, marking the case against the backdrop of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which maintains that no legal disputes can arise regarding religious places existing before August 15, 1947. Critics warn that this legal maneuvering is setting the country on edge, with potential implications for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024