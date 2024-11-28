Heritage or Hypocrisy: The Mosque-Temple Tussle

Union minister Giriraj Singh has reignited a contentious debate, asserting that Hindus should be allowed to approach courts to survey mosques allegedly built on the ruins of temples demolished by Mughal invaders. Singh criticizes former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for not resolving these disputes post-Independence, which he believes has necessitated modern legal battles.

This contentious opinion follows a petition filed in a local court in Ajmer, seeking to declare the Ajmer Sharif dargah as a temple. Controversy flared following court-sanctioned surveys, leading to violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, with accusations of political partisanal motives aimed at undermining the minority, as stated by opposition parties.

Leaders across the political spectrum have weighed in, marking the case against the backdrop of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which maintains that no legal disputes can arise regarding religious places existing before August 15, 1947. Critics warn that this legal maneuvering is setting the country on edge, with potential implications for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)