Panic Erupts After Second Low-Intensity Blast in Delhi's Rohini

In Delhi's Rohini, a second low-intensity explosion near PVR raised concerns among residents, causing one injury. Similar to an earlier blast at a CRPF school, both incidents involved white powder, prompting a detailed investigation by authorities. Delhi officials criticized the central government for security lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:38 IST
Amid heightened concerns, another low-intensity explosion occurred near a PVR in Delhi's Rohini area, barely 40 days after a similar incident at a local CRPF school. The Thursday blast left one individual with minor injuries, sparking panic among moviegoers and residents.

Authorities immediately mobilized a bomb detection team, along with police, FSL, and NSG, to secure the area and collect evidence. Despite examining numerous CCTV footage, no suspects have been identified so far. The discovery of white powder at both blast sites has fueled suspicions of a connected motive, though the intention remains unclear.

Delhi Police are looking into all possibilities, including accidental causes, while political leaders are voicing concerns over the recurring security issues. Chief Minister Atishi and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal have criticized the central government for failing to ensure public safety in the capital.

