Controversy and Conspiracy: Unrest in Sambhal

In the aftermath of November 24 unrest in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief, Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, has held authorities responsible for the violence.

During a press conference at Dargah Aala Hazrat Awas, Khan condemned the court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, labeling it a 'sponsored' move driven by conspiracy.

He questioned the legality of a second survey, asserting that it breached legal norms. The situation escalated into clashes on November 24, with fatalities and injuries among protesters and security forces amid allegations of complicity by local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)