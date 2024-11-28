Left Menu

Controversy and Conspiracy: Unrest in Sambhal

Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan blames authorities for orchestrating violence in Sambhal over a court-ordered mosque survey. Calling the survey illegal, he announced a meeting with victims' families. The unrest, sparked by a second survey, resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries amid alleged conspiracies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:39 IST
In the aftermath of November 24 unrest in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief, Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, has held authorities responsible for the violence.

During a press conference at Dargah Aala Hazrat Awas, Khan condemned the court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, labeling it a 'sponsored' move driven by conspiracy.

He questioned the legality of a second survey, asserting that it breached legal norms. The situation escalated into clashes on November 24, with fatalities and injuries among protesters and security forces amid allegations of complicity by local authorities.

