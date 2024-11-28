Odisha to Establish Fast-Track Courts and National Forensic University to Curb Crime

The Odisha government has announced plans to establish four fast-track courts and a National Forensic University, aiming to expedite convictions in women-related cases and other crimes. This initiative was disclosed by Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan during an assembly debate focused on rising crimes against women.

Despite the government's assurances of progress, opposition parties have criticized the BJP-led administration, alleging a surge in crimes, including rape and child trafficking, since the party took power. Accusations include claims of government leniency towards offenders and political interference undermining police morale.

In response, ruling party members refuted these allegations, citing improved conviction rates and denying claims of increased crime, while opposition voices called for legislative reforms and police staffing improvements akin to models seen in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)