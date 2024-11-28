Tensions Aflame: The Sambhal Mosque Verdict

Police conducted precautionary flag marches near the Shahi Jama Masjid as anticipation builds ahead of Friday prayers. Security measures have been tightened, with key officials stating their intent to avert any potential unrest.

Thursday saw markets reopening for the first time since the November 24th incident, following a controversial court-ordered survey, which sparked violence resulting in four deaths.

During a meeting with Muslim leaders, authorities urged communal harmony, emphasizing that police were prepared to ensure peaceful proceedings. Businesses in the area report ongoing financial losses due to fear and reduced footfall.

