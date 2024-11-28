Left Menu

Tensions Aflame: The Sambhal Mosque Verdict

In Sambhal, authorities heightened security near the Shahi Jama Masjid following earlier violence over a court-ordered survey. Officials aim to maintain peace amid market reopenings and Friday prayers, as public tensions remain high. Traders report significant losses, urging peace for business recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 28-11-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 23:14 IST
Tensions Aflame: The Sambhal Mosque Verdict
  • Country:
  • India

Police conducted precautionary flag marches near the Shahi Jama Masjid as anticipation builds ahead of Friday prayers. Security measures have been tightened, with key officials stating their intent to avert any potential unrest.

Thursday saw markets reopening for the first time since the November 24th incident, following a controversial court-ordered survey, which sparked violence resulting in four deaths.

During a meeting with Muslim leaders, authorities urged communal harmony, emphasizing that police were prepared to ensure peaceful proceedings. Businesses in the area report ongoing financial losses due to fear and reduced footfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

