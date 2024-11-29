Venezuelan Bill Against Sanctions as Crimes Against Humanity Sparks Controversy
Venezuelan lawmakers approved a bill criminalizing the support of economic sanctions, viewed as crimes against humanity. The legislation targets opposition leaders advocating sanctions, banning them from office and allowing prosecution in absentia. The controversial move follows U.S. sanctions linked to Venezuela's disputed July election.
- Country:
- Venezuela
In a significant legislative move, Venezuelan lawmakers on Thursday sanctioned a bill classifying economic sanctions, such as those imposed by the United States, as crimes against humanity. This enables the prosecution of individuals endorsing these measures, targeting key opposition figures.
The National Assembly's approval directly affects opposition leaders who have supported sanctions to pressure governmental negotiations. The law bans sanction supporters from public office, permits in absentia prosecutions, and provides for asset seizure.
Controversially, the move coincided with U.S. action sanctioning 21 individuals for allegedly undermining Venezuela's presidential election. This legislation is perceived as an effort to quash dissent after disputed election results leading to nationwide protests and government crackdown.
