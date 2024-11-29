Left Menu

Building Bridges: How the Indian Army is Transforming Arunachal's Villages

In Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian Army has gained the trust of local tribes through 'Operation Sadbhavana', providing essential services like education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Efforts include building school fences, community centers, and promoting tourism, demonstrating a commitment to welfare while strengthening regional ties.

Updated: 29-11-2024 11:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Arunachal Pradesh's remote villages, the Indian Army has become a beacon of hope and trust, shedding its once apprehensive reputation among local tribes through 'Operation Sadbhavana'. This initiative is not just about border security; it focuses on community welfare by building schools, offering healthcare, and improving sports facilities.

Notable efforts include the installation of safety fencing at a government school in Bene village, ensuring protection for 50 students. Principal Tumto Ete of the school expressed gratitude for the army's support and requested further assistance in adopting the institution.

Beyond education, the army's Eastern Command has responded to community needs in Darka village by constructing a community center and providing playground equipment. The army's initiatives extend to infrastructure projects like bridges and waste management systems, fostering socio-economic development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

