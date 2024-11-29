Growing Ties: Russia and North Korea Strengthen Military Cooperation
During his visit to North Korea, Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov announced the rapid expansion of military cooperation between the two countries. A strategic partnership treaty aims to maintain regional balance and decrease war risks. The U.S. accuses North Korea of sending troops to Russia's Kursk region.
In a move marking deepening military ties, Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov announced during his visit to North Korea that cooperation between the two countries is swiftly expanding.
The United States has accused North Korea of dispatching thousands of troops to support Russian forces in the Kursk region, an assertion neither confirmed nor denied by Moscow. Belousov reportedly relayed to his North Korean counterpart, No Kwang-chol, that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty signed earlier this year aims to curb war risks in Northeast Asia while maintaining regional power balance.
The talks on Friday were set to bolster strategic military partnerships between Moscow and Pyongyang, with Belousov slated to engage with North Korea’s military and political leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
