Police Bust Prostitution Racket in Uthalsar

In a significant crackdown, police have dismantled a prostitution racket in the Uthalsar area, arresting three individuals involved in the illegal operation.

The Anti Human Trafficking Cell, spearheading the effort, raided a local restaurant, rescuing eight women and a minor from the clutches of traffickers.

The accused, including two women, have been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other related acts, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Dhanaji Kshirsagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)