Police Bust Prostitution Racket in Uthalsar

Three people have been arrested and several women rescued in a crackdown on a prostitution racket in Uthalsar. The operation was led by the Anti Human Trafficking Cell, resulting in the rescue of eight women and a minor. Legal action has been initiated under relevant laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
In a significant crackdown, police have dismantled a prostitution racket in the Uthalsar area, arresting three individuals involved in the illegal operation.

The Anti Human Trafficking Cell, spearheading the effort, raided a local restaurant, rescuing eight women and a minor from the clutches of traffickers.

The accused, including two women, have been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other related acts, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Dhanaji Kshirsagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

