Government Affirms No Need for Central Law for Healthcare Worker Safety

The Indian government has reassured Parliament that existing state laws and guidelines adequately protect healthcare workers against violence, negating the need for a central law. This statement was delivered in response to a query in the Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel emphasized that both 'health' and 'law and order' are subjects that fall under state jurisdiction. Accordingly, state governments or Union Territories bear the primary responsibility for tackling violence against medical professionals.

Many states have implemented laws targeting minor offences against healthcare workers, while major offences are covered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has urged central hospitals and institutes to file FIRs quickly and advised states to enhance security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)