Left Menu

Government Affirms No Need for Central Law for Healthcare Worker Safety

The Indian government informed Parliament that a separate central law for safeguarding healthcare workers is unnecessary as state laws and existing provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) suffice. States are primarily responsible for security, and the Ministry of Health has issued guidelines to enhance safety measures for medical professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:23 IST
Government Affirms No Need for Central Law for Healthcare Worker Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has reassured Parliament that existing state laws and guidelines adequately protect healthcare workers against violence, negating the need for a central law. This statement was delivered in response to a query in the Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel emphasized that both 'health' and 'law and order' are subjects that fall under state jurisdiction. Accordingly, state governments or Union Territories bear the primary responsibility for tackling violence against medical professionals.

Many states have implemented laws targeting minor offences against healthcare workers, while major offences are covered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has urged central hospitals and institutes to file FIRs quickly and advised states to enhance security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024