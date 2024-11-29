Left Menu

Mizoram's Bold Plan to Relocate Bangladeshi Refugees

The Mizoram government plans to relocate 2,000 Bangladeshi nationals in Lawngtlai district. The initiative aims to consolidate refugees in specific villages for administrative ease and better assistance. The government also discusses policies for other refugees but focuses on Bangladeshi nationals due to their less likely return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government is working on plans to relocate over 2,000 Bangladeshi nationals currently residing in the Lawngtlai district. This initiative is devised to place refugees in designated zones to streamline administration and improve humanitarian assistance.

Lalmuanpuia Punte, the chief minister's political adviser, confirmed that a study committee is evaluating the practicality of such a move, focusing on villages near the Bangladesh border. The Zoram People's Movement intends to regulate the relocation and prevent refugees from moving freely into other areas.

While no immediate plans exist for Myanmar and Manipur displaced individuals, the government anticipates a return for these groups. However, due to the unlikeliness of Bangladeshi nationals returning, the focus remains on their consolidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

