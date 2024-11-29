Mizoram's Bold Plan to Relocate Bangladeshi Refugees

The Mizoram government is working on plans to relocate over 2,000 Bangladeshi nationals currently residing in the Lawngtlai district. This initiative is devised to place refugees in designated zones to streamline administration and improve humanitarian assistance.

Lalmuanpuia Punte, the chief minister's political adviser, confirmed that a study committee is evaluating the practicality of such a move, focusing on villages near the Bangladesh border. The Zoram People's Movement intends to regulate the relocation and prevent refugees from moving freely into other areas.

While no immediate plans exist for Myanmar and Manipur displaced individuals, the government anticipates a return for these groups. However, due to the unlikeliness of Bangladeshi nationals returning, the focus remains on their consolidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)