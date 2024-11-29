Left Menu

Lieutenant Governor Vows to Eradicate Terror in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared his commitment to eliminating the terror ecosystem, urging community involvement. He applauded soldiers' sacrifices and emphasized progressive development over the past 50 months. Sinha called for comprehensive societal participation to create a peaceful J-K and highlighted government efforts in economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:39 IST
Lieutenant Governor Vows to Eradicate Terror in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir committed to dismantling the terror ecosystem, rallying citizens to combat terrorism.

He praised soldiers' sacrifices and emphasized significant regional progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent years.

Sinha urged collective action and detailed steps taken for rapid economic development across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

