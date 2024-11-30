Left Menu

Tragic Shooting in Chicago Claims Young Indian Student's Life

Sai Teja Nukarapu, a young student from Telangana, was tragically shot dead at a gas station near Chicago. The 22-year-old was not on duty but had stayed to help a friend. Authorities are working with local associations for support, and the body is expected to arrive in India next week.

Updated: 30-11-2024 18:20 IST
A young man from Telangana, India, was fatally shot at a Chicago-area gas station where he worked, according to family sources. The victim, Sai Teja Nukarapu, was 22 years old and pursuing his MBA in the U.S. when the tragic incident occurred.

BRS MLC Madhusudan Thatha stated that Sai Teja was not officially working at the time of the shooting. He was reportedly assisting a friend when the assailants appeared in the early morning hours. Sai had been working part-time to support his studies.

As the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) becomes involved, efforts are underway to have Sai Teja's body returned to India by next week. The community mourns the loss of a young individual with a promising future ahead.

