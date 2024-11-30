Mumbai's Comprehensive Cattle Census Kicks Off

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the initiation of a statewide cattle census starting November 25. The BMC urged citizens to cooperate with the enumerators conducting this crucial survey.

This census is a joint effort between the state animal husbandry department and the Mumbai civic body, aiming to gather detailed data on domestic animals. The census will continue until February 28, 2025, providing ample time to gather comprehensive information.

Enumerators will categorize citizens into various sectors, such as businesses or self-employed individuals, and record information on domestic animals, including species like dogs, cats, cows, and buffaloes, along with their gender and breed details.

(With inputs from agencies.)