Left Menu

Mumbai's Comprehensive Cattle Census Kicks Off

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced the commencement of a cattle census in the state starting November 25. Conducted in collaboration with the state animal husbandry department, the census aims to classify livestock owners by business type, gathering data on animals' species, gender, and breed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:31 IST
Mumbai's Comprehensive Cattle Census Kicks Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the initiation of a statewide cattle census starting November 25. The BMC urged citizens to cooperate with the enumerators conducting this crucial survey.

This census is a joint effort between the state animal husbandry department and the Mumbai civic body, aiming to gather detailed data on domestic animals. The census will continue until February 28, 2025, providing ample time to gather comprehensive information.

Enumerators will categorize citizens into various sectors, such as businesses or self-employed individuals, and record information on domestic animals, including species like dogs, cats, cows, and buffaloes, along with their gender and breed details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024