Russian-Chinese Aerial Alliance Over the Pacific

Russian and Chinese strategic aircraft carried out a joint patrol over key Asian-Pacific regions. The mission included traversing the Sea of Japan, East China Sea, and the western Pacific Ocean, with Russian planes departing from and returning to a Chinese airfield.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a show of aerial cooperation, Russian and Chinese strategic aircraft conducted a joint patrol over significant Asian-Pacific areas, including the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea, and the western Pacific Ocean. The Russian Defence Ministry provided this information through Interfax news agency on Saturday.

This marked another episode in the military collaboration between Moscow and Beijing, as the Russian aircraft involved took off from and landed at an airfield in China, demonstrating logistical synergy.

The strategic patrol underscores the evolving partnership between the two nations, amidst shifting geopolitical landscapes and rising tensions with other global powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

