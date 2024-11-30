Russian-Chinese Aerial Alliance Over the Pacific

In a show of aerial cooperation, Russian and Chinese strategic aircraft conducted a joint patrol over significant Asian-Pacific areas, including the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea, and the western Pacific Ocean. The Russian Defence Ministry provided this information through Interfax news agency on Saturday.

This marked another episode in the military collaboration between Moscow and Beijing, as the Russian aircraft involved took off from and landed at an airfield in China, demonstrating logistical synergy.

The strategic patrol underscores the evolving partnership between the two nations, amidst shifting geopolitical landscapes and rising tensions with other global powers.

