Diplomatic Discussions: Russia and Turkey Unite Over Syrian Conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan discussed the escalating conflict in Syria. Expressing deep concerns over military escalation in Aleppo and Idlib, the ministers emphasized the necessity of coordinated efforts to stabilize the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov engaged in a phone conversation with Turkey's Hakan Fidan to address the growing conflict in Syria. The dialogue, held on Saturday, was confirmed by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Both officials voiced deep concerns about the escalating military situation in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. They acknowledged the perilous developments threatening stability in the region.

The ministers underscored the importance of coordinating joint actions to stabilize the area, reflecting shared commitment to addressing the crisis comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

