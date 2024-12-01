Left Menu

Aleppo Re-Ignites: Rebels Challenge Assad with Major Offensive

In a major offensive, Islamist rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham have seized large parts of Aleppo, posing the biggest challenge to President Bashar al-Assad in years. Supported by Russian airstrikes, government forces are being redeployed as the long-dormant Syrian civil war intensifies once again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 01:09 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 01:09 IST
Aleppo Re-Ignites: Rebels Challenge Assad with Major Offensive

A large-scale insurgent attack has shaken Aleppo, as Islamist rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham seized major areas in the city. This marks the most significant challenge to President Bashar al-Assad's regime in recent years.

In response to the rebels' bold offensive, Russia has launched airstrikes to support Assad's army. This latest surge in fighting revives the long-dormant Syrian conflict as other regional tensions simmer.

The rebels' swift advance has shifted the region's geopolitical dynamics, highlighting the complex web of alliances as Russia, Iran, and Turkey weigh their roles in the conflict. Major fighting had abated in recent years but now returns amid regional turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024