Aleppo Re-Ignites: Rebels Challenge Assad with Major Offensive

A large-scale insurgent attack has shaken Aleppo, as Islamist rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham seized major areas in the city. This marks the most significant challenge to President Bashar al-Assad's regime in recent years.

In response to the rebels' bold offensive, Russia has launched airstrikes to support Assad's army. This latest surge in fighting revives the long-dormant Syrian conflict as other regional tensions simmer.

The rebels' swift advance has shifted the region's geopolitical dynamics, highlighting the complex web of alliances as Russia, Iran, and Turkey weigh their roles in the conflict. Major fighting had abated in recent years but now returns amid regional turmoil.

