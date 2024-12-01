Aleppo Re-Ignites: Rebels Challenge Assad with Major Offensive
In a major offensive, Islamist rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham have seized large parts of Aleppo, posing the biggest challenge to President Bashar al-Assad in years. Supported by Russian airstrikes, government forces are being redeployed as the long-dormant Syrian civil war intensifies once again.
A large-scale insurgent attack has shaken Aleppo, as Islamist rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham seized major areas in the city. This marks the most significant challenge to President Bashar al-Assad's regime in recent years.
In response to the rebels' bold offensive, Russia has launched airstrikes to support Assad's army. This latest surge in fighting revives the long-dormant Syrian conflict as other regional tensions simmer.
The rebels' swift advance has shifted the region's geopolitical dynamics, highlighting the complex web of alliances as Russia, Iran, and Turkey weigh their roles in the conflict. Major fighting had abated in recent years but now returns amid regional turmoil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aleppo
- Assad
- rebels
- Syria
- civil war
- Hayat Tahrir al-Sham
- Russia
- Iran
- Turkey
- geopolitics
ALSO READ
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe
Russian Golfers Break New Ground: Eroshenko and Guseva Make History
Biden Strengthens Ties with South Korea and Japan amid North Korea-Russia Concerns
Russia's Stealth Strategy: Decoy Drones and New Thermobaric Threats
Strategic Advance: Russian Forces Capture Key Villages in Donetsk