Jorge Montero Appointed as New Peruvian Energy and Mines Minister Amidst Miners' Protests

Peru has witnessed a political reshuffle as Jorge Montero takes on the role of minister of mines and energy, replacing Romulo Mucho. This move comes after Mucho's dismissal by congress amid rising tensions and protests by small-scale miners in Lima.

The controversy centers around an existing program designed to regularize artisanal miners, which authorities claim has inadvertently boosted illegal mining. Many miners are calling for a two-year extension, though legislators criticized Mucho for his inadequate response to the situation.

Published on Sunday but dated Saturday, the resolution marks Montero's return to the ministry. With previous experience as vice minister of mines, Montero faces significant challenges in addressing the miners' demands and ensuring regulatory compliance.

