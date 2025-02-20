Uttarakhand Budget and Development Focus Amid Protests

The legislative assembly of Uttarakhand witnessed significant political activity as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented the state budget on Wednesday. Amidst the proceedings, Congress MLAs staged a protest against the proposed implementation of smart pre-paid electricity meters, arguing that the government was bypassing key discussions and attempting to curtail the session duration.

In financial developments, CM Dhami has authorized a notable budgetary allocation for modernization efforts and infrastructure improvements across the state. These include a Rs 2 crore investment in police force modernization and substantial infrastructural investments totaling Rs 243.91 lakh for road refurbishment projects in Mussoorie's Dhoran Khas area.

Meanwhile, commemorating local heroes, several new road infrastructures in Garhwal and Almora districts will be named after freedom fighters and martyrs. As Uttarakhand enters its 25th year of statehood, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated residents on this milestone, emphasizing the importance of long-term strategies for a developed Uttarakhand and a developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)