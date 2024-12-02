Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Life of Promising IPS Officer

Harsh Bardhan, a promising 26-year-old IPS officer from the 2023 Karnataka cadre, tragically died in a road accident on his way to his first posting. The incident occurred due to a tyre burst, leading to the vehicle crashing. The Karnataka Chief Minister expressed condolences to his family.

Updated: 02-12-2024 10:55 IST
A tragic road accident in Hassan district claimed the life of Harsh Bardhan, a promising 26-year-old IPS officer from the 2023 batch, authorities reported on Monday.

Bardhan, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, was en route to his initial posting as a probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police in Holenarasipur when the police vehicle's tyre allegedly burst, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle consequently crashed into a house and a tree along the roadside near Kittane.

Despite medical efforts, Bardhan succumbed to severe head injuries in the hospital. The driver, identified as Manjegowda, sustained minor injuries. Harsh Bardhan had recently completed training at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended his condolences to Bardhan's family, lamenting the loss of such a dedicated officer.

