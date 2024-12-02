Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Taiwan's President Visits Hawaii Think Tank

Taiwan's president, Lai Ching-te, visited Hawaii during a Pacific island tour, drawing criticism from Beijing. At the East-West Center, he discussed ties between the US and Taiwan. China's Foreign Ministry condemned US support for the visit and announced arms sales to Taiwan. Diplomatic tensions have escalated.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te sparked diplomatic tensions during his Hawaii visit, part of a Pacific island tour that drew Beijing's ire. His meeting at the US-funded East-West Center highlighted Taiwan-US relationships amid China's condemnation and protests over a recent US arms sale to Taiwan.

Hawaii's governor, Josh Green, hosted Lai at the state's emergency management agency to discuss disaster preparedness. Both leaders drew on their healthcare backgrounds to emphasize governance and discussed mutual values of resilience, collaboration, and shared interests between Hawaii and Taiwan.

Amidst diplomatic uncertainties, Lai engaged with Hawaii's Taiwanese American community and congressional representatives. The visit underscored ongoing US-Taiwan defense support under the Taiwan Relations Act, despite China's strong opposition to US-Taiwan relations and recent weapons agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

