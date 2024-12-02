Strengthening National Security: RRU's New Drug Research Initiative
The Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) is spearheading a research initiative focused on narcotics and drug trafficking in India's northeastern region. Led by the Centre for Narcotics and Drug Studies, the project aims to enhance national security through community engagement, policy formulation, and specialized training in pharmacology and toxicology.
The Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) has been tasked by the Centre to conduct groundbreaking research on the societal impact of illegal drugs in the northeastern region, according to an official statement released on Monday.
The new Centre for Narcotics and Drug Studies (CNDS), established by the Ministry of Home Affairs, intends to address national security concerns through meticulous studies on illicit drug trafficking and its regional effects.
RRU's Pasighat campus, spearheaded by Director Avinash Kharel, aims to make strides in pharmacology and toxicology, preparing experts to tackle complex security issues prevalent in the region.
