Strengthening National Security: RRU's New Drug Research Initiative

The Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) has been tasked by the Centre to conduct groundbreaking research on the societal impact of illegal drugs in the northeastern region, according to an official statement released on Monday.

The new Centre for Narcotics and Drug Studies (CNDS), established by the Ministry of Home Affairs, intends to address national security concerns through meticulous studies on illicit drug trafficking and its regional effects.

RRU's Pasighat campus, spearheaded by Director Avinash Kharel, aims to make strides in pharmacology and toxicology, preparing experts to tackle complex security issues prevalent in the region.

