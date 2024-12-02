Iranian Militias Reinforce Syrian Army Amid Insurgent Battles

Reports have emerged indicating that Iranian-backed militias entered Syria from Iraq overnight, with the mission to fortify Syrian army forces battling insurgents in the northern part of the country. This information comes from two Syrian army sources who provided insight into the unfolding situation.

According to a senior army source, dozens of militiamen from the Iraq-based Hashd al Shaabi crossed into Syria via a military route near the Al Bukamal crossing. "These are fresh reinforcements being sent to aid our comrades on the front lines in the north," the officer confirmed, noting the involvement of Iraq's Katiab Hezbollah and Fatemiyoun groups among the reinforcements.

Iran has historically sent thousands of Shi'ite militias to aid Syria's government, and along with Russia, played a crucial role in President Bashar Assad regaining territory. Recently, a lack of sufficient manpower has led to setbacks, like the retreat from Aleppo city. Concurrently, Israel has intensified its strikes on Iranian bases within Syria, as well as launching operations in Lebanon, diminishing Hezbollah's military effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)