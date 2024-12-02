Historic Ceasefire Brings Hope to Kurram: A Landmark Agreement

A significant ceasefire agreement has been brokered between the Alizai and Bagan tribes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bringing a temporary halt to a violent conflict that claimed 133 lives and injured 177 over an 11-day span. This development follows intense negotiations led by the provincial administration.

The crisis began with a deadly attack on a passenger convoy near Parachinar, which escalated into fierce tribal clashes in the volatile Kurram district. Despite previous failed attempts to mediate peace, the recent success was achieved through a grand jirga attended by tribal elders and key political figures.

Following the ceasefire, immediate efforts are underway to ensure the safe and dignified return of displaced residents. However, the region continues to face challenges; communication remains down, educational institutions are closed, and trade disruptions persist, notably affecting the Kharlachi border with Afghanistan.

