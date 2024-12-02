Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire Brings Hope to Kurram: A Landmark Agreement

A ceasefire has been reached in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, following deadly clashes between Alizai and Bagan tribes. The provincial government successfully mediated the truce, aiming to restore peace and facilitate the safe return of displaced families. Communication and trade remain disrupted in the region after the violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 02-12-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 17:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A significant ceasefire agreement has been brokered between the Alizai and Bagan tribes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bringing a temporary halt to a violent conflict that claimed 133 lives and injured 177 over an 11-day span. This development follows intense negotiations led by the provincial administration.

The crisis began with a deadly attack on a passenger convoy near Parachinar, which escalated into fierce tribal clashes in the volatile Kurram district. Despite previous failed attempts to mediate peace, the recent success was achieved through a grand jirga attended by tribal elders and key political figures.

Following the ceasefire, immediate efforts are underway to ensure the safe and dignified return of displaced residents. However, the region continues to face challenges; communication remains down, educational institutions are closed, and trade disruptions persist, notably affecting the Kharlachi border with Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

