Mohun Bagan Super Giant Makes ISL History

In a historic achievement, Mohun Bagan Super Giant became the first team to successfully defend their title in the Indian Super League, securing a victory against Odisha FC with a score of 1-0.

As a result of their win, MBSG clinched the ISL Shield, which guarantees them a spot in the AFC Champions League 2, marking their presence in the continent's second-tier club competition.

With the win in their 22nd league match, Mohun Bagan Super Giant emerged as the Shield Winners, amassing a total of 52 points, leaving their competition, FC Goa, unable to bridge the gap even with their remaining matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)