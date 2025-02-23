Mohun Bagan Super Giant Makes ISL History
Mohun Bagan Super Giant became the first team in Indian Super League history to defend their title, defeating Odisha FC 1-0. Clinching the ISL Shield, they secured a spot in the AFC Champions League 2. They achieved 52 points from 22 league games, emerging as the Shield Winners.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-02-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 21:44 IST
- Country:
- India
In a historic achievement, Mohun Bagan Super Giant became the first team to successfully defend their title in the Indian Super League, securing a victory against Odisha FC with a score of 1-0.
As a result of their win, MBSG clinched the ISL Shield, which guarantees them a spot in the AFC Champions League 2, marking their presence in the continent's second-tier club competition.
With the win in their 22nd league match, Mohun Bagan Super Giant emerged as the Shield Winners, amassing a total of 52 points, leaving their competition, FC Goa, unable to bridge the gap even with their remaining matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha FC Holds Strong for 1-1 Draw Against Punjab FC Despite Red Card
Odisha FC's Grit Shines in Resilient Draw Against Punjab FC
Punjab FC's Battle Ends in a Draw Against Ten-Man Odisha FC
Odisha FC Dashes Hyderabad FC's Lead with Thrilling Second-Half Comeback
Odisha FC's Stunning Second-Half Surge Seals Victory Over Hyderabad FC