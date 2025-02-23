Left Menu

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Makes ISL History

Mohun Bagan Super Giant became the first team in Indian Super League history to defend their title, defeating Odisha FC 1-0. Clinching the ISL Shield, they secured a spot in the AFC Champions League 2. They achieved 52 points from 22 league games, emerging as the Shield Winners.

Kolkata | Updated: 23-02-2025 21:44 IST
In a historic achievement, Mohun Bagan Super Giant became the first team to successfully defend their title in the Indian Super League, securing a victory against Odisha FC with a score of 1-0.

As a result of their win, MBSG clinched the ISL Shield, which guarantees them a spot in the AFC Champions League 2, marking their presence in the continent's second-tier club competition.

With the win in their 22nd league match, Mohun Bagan Super Giant emerged as the Shield Winners, amassing a total of 52 points, leaving their competition, FC Goa, unable to bridge the gap even with their remaining matches.

