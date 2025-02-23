Mohun Bagan Super Giant Makes History with Back-to-Back ISL Titles

In a historic feat, the Mohun Bagan Super Giant clinched their second consecutive Indian Super League (ISL) title with a thrilling 1-0 victory over Odisha FC on Sunday. Dimitrios Petratos scored the vital goal in the 93rd minute at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium.

The win not only sealed their domestic dominance but also secured a berth in the AFC Champions League 2, Asia's second-tier club competition. Having amassed 52 points, the Jose Molina-coached team has cemented their position as Shield Winners with two matches still to play.

Despite intense pressure from Odisha FC's formidable defense, Mohun Bagan Super Giant showcased resilience and skill, with Petratos' late strike ensuring their place in ISL history as the first team to defend the title successfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)