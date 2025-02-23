Left Menu

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Makes History with Back-to-Back ISL Titles

Mohun Bagan Super Giant became the first team to defend an Indian Super League title, winning 1-0 against Odisha FC. Dimitrios Petratos scored the decisive goal in added time, securing a spot in the AFC Champions League 2. They finished as league leaders with two games remaining, amassing 52 points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-02-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:16 IST
In a historic feat, the Mohun Bagan Super Giant clinched their second consecutive Indian Super League (ISL) title with a thrilling 1-0 victory over Odisha FC on Sunday. Dimitrios Petratos scored the vital goal in the 93rd minute at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium.

The win not only sealed their domestic dominance but also secured a berth in the AFC Champions League 2, Asia's second-tier club competition. Having amassed 52 points, the Jose Molina-coached team has cemented their position as Shield Winners with two matches still to play.

Despite intense pressure from Odisha FC's formidable defense, Mohun Bagan Super Giant showcased resilience and skill, with Petratos' late strike ensuring their place in ISL history as the first team to defend the title successfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

