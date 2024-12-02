Marandi Urges Action for Paharia Tribe Development

Babulal Marandi, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jharkhand, has made a fervent appeal to Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Marandi insists on the formation of a special committee focused on the holistic development of primitive tribes, particularly the Paharia group.

The Paharia tribe, according to Marandi, lags significantly behind in terms of development and is deprived of essential amenities. In a social media post, he highlighted issues such as the absence of transportation infrastructure, insufficient healthcare, and inadequate educational and drinking water facilities.

Marandi also pointed out that malnutrition, anemia, and malaria are prevalent among the tribe, exacerbated by scheme benefits being siphoned off by intermediaries. He advocates for an annual action plan based on a thorough survey to permanently resolve these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)