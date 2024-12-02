Raj Kundra's Legal Battle: Unfolding Drama in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has intensified its investigation by summoning businessman Raj Kundra on December 4 over a money laundering case connected to the illegal distribution of pornographic films. The inquiry stems from Mumbai Police FIRs and charges filed against Kundra and others last year, claiming a connection to the 'Hotshots' app used for streaming explicit content.

Originally set to appear earlier, Kundra requested a fresh date, with his new appearance set for December 4. Meanwhile, other individuals linked to the case, including another businessman and actor Gehna Vasisth, are also called to testify in December. Authorities have recently conducted raids on Kundra's properties in Mumbai as part of the ongoing investigation.

Despite his arrests and the controversies, Kundra maintains his innocence, arguing he was falsely implicated and pointing out a lack of evidence tying him directly to the alleged pornography distribution. The businessman claims his involvement with the 'Hotshots' app was non-existent and insists on his role being misinterpreted as the central agency continues its pursuit of justice in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)