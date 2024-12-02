Left Menu

The Unyielding Journey: Migrant Caravans and Border Challenges

A small caravan of around 1,500 migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, Colombia, Guatemala, and Honduras, commenced their journey from Tapachula, Mexico, with aspirations to reach the US border. While past caravans were disbanded by Mexican authorities, migrants continue to seek opportunities amidst changing US policies.

  • Mexico

A small migrant caravan, consisting of approximately 1,500 individuals from countries including Venezuela, Cuba, and Haiti, began moving north from Tapachula, Mexico. Their aim is to reach the US border, even as previous caravans have been disrupted by Mexican authorities.

This caravan, like others before it, saw its members set out during the cooler night hours to escape the intense daytime heat. Although walking towards the United States, some migrants expressed willingness to remain and work in northern Mexico if opportunities arose.

Uncertainty looms as the migrants are concerned about potential US policy shifts under Donald Trump's administration, particularly regarding the elimination of the CBP One app that facilitates orderly asylum claims. Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has pledged to handle migrant issues before they reach the US border, aiming to avert any tariff disputes with the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

