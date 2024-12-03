Left Menu

Rebels Storm Aleppo as Regional Alliances Shift

Hundreds of Iran-backed Iraqi fighters have entered Syria to aid government forces in Aleppo amidst a larger regional conflict. Meanwhile, Hezbollah pulls back due to recent strife with Israel. The rebel seizure of Aleppo marks a significant shift, complicating Assad's reliance on Iranian aid.

Updated: 03-12-2024 03:08 IST
Hundreds of Iran-backed Iraqi fighters crossed into Syria on Monday to support government forces in Aleppo. These movements come as rebels achieve their most significant success in years, capturing the major city last week, sources told Reuters.

This development is unfolding against the backdrop of Hezbollah's absence from the Syrian front following its intense recent conflict with Israel. The Lebanese group, a traditionally strong ally of Syria's government, is not currently committing additional forces.

The rebel advance represents a strategic shift, coinciding with global power dynamics involving Russia, Turkey, and the United States, each responding to the changing situation on the ground. The balance of forces in Syria remains fragile, with multiple international interests at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

