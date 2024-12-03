Left Menu

Controversial 'Abortion Trafficking' Law Faces Legal Battles in Idaho

A federal appeals court has allowed Idaho to enforce part of its 'abortion trafficking' law, targeting those assisting minors in obtaining out-of-state abortions without parental consent. The law is challenged for potentially violating First Amendment rights, as debates continue on its restrictions on free speech.

Updated: 03-12-2024 06:45 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 06:45 IST
Idaho's controversial 'abortion trafficking' law, the first of its kind, has garnered both legal backing and opposition. Recently, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals permitted the state to enforce aspects of the law while blocking parts concerning 'recruiting' minors.

Passed in 2023, the law criminalizes actions like 'recruiting, harboring, or transporting' a minor for abortion without parental consent. This ruling comes after a legal challenge from lawyer Lourdes Matsumoto and various advocacy groups, citing violations of free speech under the First Amendment.

While Attorney General Raul Labrador hailed the decision as a victory for protecting life in Idaho, opponents argue it hinders discussions on abortion care. The court balance highlights the ongoing national debate on abortion rights following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

