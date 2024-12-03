Delhi BJP's Minority Morcha Protests Against AAP Over Quran Desecration

Tensions escalated as the Delhi BJP's minority morcha staged a protest near AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's residence, calling for accountability following the conviction of AAP MLA Naresh Kumar.

Convicted for desecrating the Quran, Kumar received a two-year jail sentence, leading to calls for the AAP to address the issue internally.

Protesters accused AAP of maintaining double standards in its leadership, citing the silence of prominent figures like Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

(With inputs from agencies.)