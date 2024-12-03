Left Menu

Delhi BJP's Minority Morcha Protests Against AAP Over Quran Desecration

Members of the Delhi BJP's minority morcha held a protest against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, demanding action against MLA Naresh Kumar, convicted for desecrating the Quran in Punjab. The court has sentenced Kumar to two years imprisonment, highlighting alleged double standards within the AAP leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:35 IST
Tensions escalated as the Delhi BJP's minority morcha staged a protest near AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's residence, calling for accountability following the conviction of AAP MLA Naresh Kumar.

Convicted for desecrating the Quran, Kumar received a two-year jail sentence, leading to calls for the AAP to address the issue internally.

Protesters accused AAP of maintaining double standards in its leadership, citing the silence of prominent figures like Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

(With inputs from agencies.)

