Sajjan Kumar's Bail Plea Disposed as Conviction Holds in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea against former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's bail in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case after learning of his conviction. Kumar was held guilty of involvement in murders during the riots and is currently serving life imprisonment for previous convictions in related cases.

  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea against the bail of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, following his recent conviction in the case.

Justice Vikas Mahajan acknowledged that the plea became irrelevant when Kumar was convicted and taken into custody. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) representing the petitioner informed the court of Kumar's conviction, leading to the dismissal of the plea.

Kumar, who was found guilty of crimes including murder during the infamous riots, is currently serving life imprisonment for previous cases. His appeal against the sentence is under review by the Supreme Court.

