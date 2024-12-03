Controversy Erupts Over New Election Commissioners Act
Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna recused himself from hearing pleas against the new Election Commissioners Act. The contentious legislation excludes the CJI from the panel selecting the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs), raising concerns over potential political interference and compromising institutional autonomy.
Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, has recused himself from presiding over a series of legal petitions challenging the exclusion of the CJI from a panel responsible for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners.
In a court session alongside Justice Sanjay Kumar, Khanna instructed that the matter be referred to a different bench, emphasizing his inability to continue due to his prior involvement in issuing notices and interim orders on the subject.
The petitions argue against the 2023 Act's Section 7 and 8, which revise the commissioners' appointment process to exclude the CJI. Petitioners contend this undermines the Election Commission's independence, a point underscored by a previous Supreme Court ruling advocating for the CJI's involvement to minimize executive influence.
