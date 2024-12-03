Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over New Election Commissioners Act

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna recused himself from hearing pleas against the new Election Commissioners Act. The contentious legislation excludes the CJI from the panel selecting the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs), raising concerns over potential political interference and compromising institutional autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:11 IST
Controversy Erupts Over New Election Commissioners Act
Chief Justice
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, has recused himself from presiding over a series of legal petitions challenging the exclusion of the CJI from a panel responsible for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners.

In a court session alongside Justice Sanjay Kumar, Khanna instructed that the matter be referred to a different bench, emphasizing his inability to continue due to his prior involvement in issuing notices and interim orders on the subject.

The petitions argue against the 2023 Act's Section 7 and 8, which revise the commissioners' appointment process to exclude the CJI. Petitioners contend this undermines the Election Commission's independence, a point underscored by a previous Supreme Court ruling advocating for the CJI's involvement to minimize executive influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024