Controversy Erupts Over New Election Commissioners Act

Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, has recused himself from presiding over a series of legal petitions challenging the exclusion of the CJI from a panel responsible for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners.

In a court session alongside Justice Sanjay Kumar, Khanna instructed that the matter be referred to a different bench, emphasizing his inability to continue due to his prior involvement in issuing notices and interim orders on the subject.

The petitions argue against the 2023 Act's Section 7 and 8, which revise the commissioners' appointment process to exclude the CJI. Petitioners contend this undermines the Election Commission's independence, a point underscored by a previous Supreme Court ruling advocating for the CJI's involvement to minimize executive influence.

