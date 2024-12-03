Unveiled: Spy Ring's Target on U.S. Base Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

A suspected Russian spy network allegedly targeted Ukrainian soldiers training at a U.S. military base in Germany, aiming to gather critical defense information to aid Russia during its invasion, British prosecutors revealed on Tuesday.

Bulgarian nationals Katrin Ivanova, Vanya Gaberova, and Tihomir Ivanchev stand accused of being part of a sophisticated espionage network orchestrated by a Russian agent, Jan Marsalek. Marsalek allegedly directed operations from Britain, with plans to stage events like a faux protest outside the Kazakh embassy in London. The accused trio, alongside Orlin Roussev and Bizer Dzhambazov, have been charged with conducting surveillance on journalists and using an IMSI catcher for intelligence gathering.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan informed the jury that the espionage operations took place at a significant time between October and November 2022, during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The trial at London's Old Bailey court, with Ivanova, Gaberova, and Ivanchev denying the charges, is expected to conclude in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)