Naval Espionage Crackdown: Convictions in High-Profile Case

In a significant ruling, the NIA special court in Visakhapatnam has convicted a couple, sentencing them to five and a half years of simple imprisonment in a high-profile naval espionage case.

The court found Abdul Rehman and his wife Shaista Qaiser guilty of involvement with Pakistani intelligence agencies, having pleaded guilty to the charges.

The investigation revealed they used connections and online transactions to funnel funds and share sensitive information, compromising India's naval defenses.

