Judiciary's Pivotal Role in India's Decolonisation Journey
Justice Vikas Mahajan emphasizes the judiciary's influence in India's decolonisation by challenging colonial-era laws and institutions. He highlights the ongoing process of redefining governance and reclaiming sovereignty through landmark judgments, while celebrating the Constitution’s role in upholding values like justice and equality.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:55 IST
Justice Vikas Mahajan underscored the judiciary's crucial role in India's decolonisation by breaking colonial legacies through significant judgments.
He noted that post-independence, the country's structures and legal systems remained embedded in colonial frameworks.
Delivering his address at the Adhivakta Parishad's event, Mahajan elaborated on the Constitution's enduring impact in fostering justice and liberty.
