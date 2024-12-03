Left Menu

Mud-Slinging Incident Mars Tamil Nadu Forest Minister's Flood Relief Visit

During a flood relief visit, Tamil Nadu's Forest Minister K Ponmudy faced a mud-slinging incident deemed politically motivated. State Minister Sekar Babu accused a political party of obstructing the relief efforts. Despite disturbances, Ponmudy focused on aiding the flood-hit families and restoring normalcy.

Tamil Nadu's Forest Minister K Ponmudy experienced an extraordinary interruption during a flood relief visit, as mud was unexpectedly hurled at him and his team. The unprecedented incident is alleged to have political motivations, according to Ponmudy.

State Minister P K Sekar Babu attributed the disruption to members of a political party, suggesting the act was an intentional obstruction of pressing relief efforts. Despite the fracas during his visit to Iruvelpattu village, Ponmudy remained steadfast in his dedication to assist families affected by Cyclone Fengal.

Addressing the media, Ponmudy clarified his mission was to manage the protest that disrupted highway traffic and to distribute flood aid. He reassured the public of his commitment to flood relief efforts, dismissing the incident as a politically motivated distraction.

